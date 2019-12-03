Valuable equipment stolen from fishing boat in Moville

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of numerous items of fishing equipment that were stolen from a fishing boat at Moville Pier.

The theft is believed to have happened between the 29th of November (Friday) at 4.30pm and yesterday, Monday the 2nd of December at 3.30pm.

A fishing boat owner discovered yesterday that the wheel house door on his boat had been forced open.

The external controls for the boat which had been mounted on the wheelhouse had been removed.

The pressure control valve, ships wheel, double morse control and helm pump were all stolen. The value of this equipment is substantial.

If anyone is offered these goods for sale they are being urged to alert Gardaí in Buncrana.

Anyone who can assist in any way with the investigation are being asked to call Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.