Letterkenny residents wake to thieves in balaclavas

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Hawthorn Heights area of Letterkenny.

The incident happened on Friday evening last at around. 5.50pm.

The occupants of the house were asleep as they had been up late the previous night.

They awoke to voices in the hallway and discovered that there were 2 men in their house who were dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

These men fled from the house upon being discovered. The occupants observed that there was a 3rd male outside of the house.

It is believed that these men entered the house through an unsecured window at the rear of the house and they exited through the patio doors which they unlocked.

There was nothing taken from the home as the men fled when discovered but damage was caused to 2 locked internal doors.

Anyone who observed these males in the area of Hawthorn Heights or their mode of transport are being urged to Letterkenny Gardaí on 074 9167100.