Ollie Horgan sticking with Harps for another two years

Ollie Horgan is the Finn Harps Manager for a seventh season.

The club confirmed his appointment ahead of the 2020 campaign at a press conference this afternoon.

Horgan has resigned for another two years with the option of a third.

Harps retained their Premier Division status with a play off win over Drogheda United at the start of November and with a number of departures from Finn Park there will be a different look Harps side for next year.

Horgan must plan without the services of goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher, defender Keith Cowan and striker Nathan Boyle.