Harps to confirm Ollie Horgan appointment today

Ollie Horgan is expected to be confirmed as Finn Harps Manager for the 2020 season later today

The club have called a press conference for later this evening in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny at which they will announce the first team manager for the new season.

The club will also update on plans for the coming year.

Harps of course retained their Premier Division status following their play off win over Drogheda United.

But Horgan, who is preparing for his seventh season in charge at the club, must plan without the services of several players who have since departed Finn Park including goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher, defender Keith Cowan and striker Nathan Boyle.

This evening’s press conference in Letterkenny will get underway at 5 o’clock.