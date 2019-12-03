Gardai reissue appeal over car break-ins outside Letterkenny Church

An investigation is continuing after a number of cars have been broken into at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny.

The break ins happened on Friday morning last between 9.30am and 9.50am while mass was in progress.

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information following a review of CCTV footage in the area.

A window was smashed in each of the four cars and handbags and contents were stolen from three of them. Nothing was taken from the fourth car. Some of the bags contained cash.

Gardai are particularly interested in establishing the movements of a black VW Scirrocco car that was observed in the area at the time with 2 males on board.

Anyone who may have observed this car or can offer any information that might assist in any way with the investigation are being asked to call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074 9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Gardai are warning the public that those behind these type of crimes could be close by and observe you hiding your handbag under the seat or wherever you choose to conceal it and they then know that there is something of value in the car. They are reminding people to take your valuables with you or leave them in a safe place at home.