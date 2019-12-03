Draft Local Development Plan for Derry & Strabane “huge” in scope

A draft Local Development Plan has been published by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with officials describing the document as “huge” in its scope.

A consultation period is now underway, with people urged to give their views on how planning policy should develop in the city and district.

The draft development plan is closely aligned to the Strategic Growth Plan, which has the stated aim of providing 9,000 new, quality homes at sustainable locations by 2032, with all the necessary infrastructure, services and facilities.

Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, says the council wants to create better communities, maximise opportunities for housing and settlements and conserve and enhance our environment.

However, she stressed this must be done responsibly, and the input of the community will be vital in achieving that.

The draft plan and associated documentation are available online, with feedback being invited until Monday January 27th.

A series of public meetings and workshops will take place throughout December and January, and once the consultation is finished and the results are available, the Department for Infrastructure will appoint an Independent Examiner to test the ‘soundness’ of the draft Plan Strategy.