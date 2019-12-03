Council advertise for tenders to progress Buncrana Leisure Centre

It’s been confirmed that Donegal County Council is actively advertising for tenders to progress Buncrana Leisure Centre.

The existing building is set to be demolished and a new state of the art facility will be developed in its place.

The town and surrounding area have been without a swimming pool and leisure centre for a number of years now, with Government funding long since earmarked for the much needed works.

Local Cllr Jack Murray has described it as a frustratingly slow process but this is a major step forward: