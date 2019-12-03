Connacht Ulster know opposition for UEFA Regions Cup

The Republic of Ireland have been paired with England, France and Slovenia for the UEFA Regions Cup.

The group qualifier will be hosted by England with the group winners to go to the finals in June 2021.

Connacht Ulster won the right to represent the Republic in the competition but that still has to be confirmed by Manager Gerry Davis with an ineligible player investigation into their win over Munster ongoing.

Kilmacrennan’s Daire McDaid and Cockhill Celtic trio Oisin McColgan, Peter Doherty and Jimmy Bradley are part of the Connacht Ulster side which hope to play in the series.

The UEFA Region’s Cup is Europe’s top competition for amateur representative teams.