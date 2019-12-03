Cllr launches scathing attack after raids on Donegal pubs

A Donegal Councillor has launched a scathing attack on the Customs and Excise Department of Revenue following raids on a number of Donegal pubs on Sunday afternoon last.

Cllr Paul Canning said he was gutted and ashamed after the raids, accusing the department of attempting to close down the very fabric of rural Ireland.

In a post on social media last night, Cllr Canning said Rural pubs in ireland are struggling to remain open with everything that is threw at them from different regulations, but they continue to provide a social centre for communities.

He says what happened on Sunday was an affront to that service: