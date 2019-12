Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic have been given home advantage in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Bonagee will host Cork’s College Corinthians at the Dry Arch Park and should Cockhill Celtic come through their replay in Cork against Midleton this weekend, they will play Dublin outfit Kilnamanagh at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground.

Meanwhile Letterkenny Rovers will be on the road in the next round of the FAI Youth Cup.

They will travel to Cork side Douglas Hall in the last 16.