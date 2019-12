Kilcoo will play the Leinster winners in the All-Ireland club football semi-finals in January after their two point win over Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in Sunday’s Ulster Final.

The Down club won a historic first-ever provincial title with a 2-11 to 2-9 win in Omagh.

GAA Pundit Brendan Devenney says Naomh Conaill couldn’t handle the Kilcoo running game and the Down men were the deserving winners on the day.