A Donegal County Councillor is calling for a change in legislation when it comes to Parental Alienation.

Currently, Irish law does not recognise parental alienation as an issue and it’s said to be causing a lot of problems locally.

The council is to write to a number of Government Departments on the matter.

Cllr Martin Harley says it’s something that’s affecting families’ right across the North West region and further afield.

He says reform in this area is long overdue: