Operation Season’s Greetings launched in Derry City & Strabane

Police in Strabane and Derry have launched their annual Season’s Greetings operation to keep people safe in the run up to and during the Christmas period.

Officers will focus on deterring and detecting criminality and providing visible reassurance during some of the busiest weeks of the year.

In a statement Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said this year will have a particular focus on illegal drug activity, retail crime and looking after older people and the more vulnerable in society.

This will involve preventative patrols in key areas and neighbourhoods, liaising with local businesses to provide crime prevention advice, and conducting the daily business of tackling crime.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont says that in the past police have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse reports over the Christmas period.

Within the district there are specialised officers who work alongside partner agencies to support abuse victims.

Superintendent McCalmont concluded by saying that the public can help during

Operation Season’s Greetings by following the crime prevention advice, by being safe and careful on the roads; by looking out for older people and the more vulnerable in the local community and by reporting any suspicious activity to police on 101.