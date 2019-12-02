Motorist caught driving with ‘extremely’ bald tyres in Letterkenny

A motorist has been caught driving with extremely bald tyres in Letterkenny.

Gardaí encountered the car in the town last night and are reminding the public to check their tyres regularly and even more regularly when the tread depth reaches 3mm.

The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.

The more worn your tyres become, the less grip they have on the road surface.

A Garda Spokesperson is also warning that driving with bald tyres is very dangerous and the consequences could be devastating especially when there is a risk of ice.

They are urging everyone to conduct all necessary safety checks on their car before getting behind the wheel.