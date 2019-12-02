John Rodgers named Harps Commercial Manager

Finn Harps have announced John Rodgers as the clubs new Commercial Manager.

As key part of the commercial and fundraising team at Finn Park John will be tasked with meeting potential clients face to face around the North West as Harps look to build resources for the 2020 premier division campaign.

John takes over the role from Aidan Campbell.

John told finnharps.ie, “I have always been a Finn Harps supporter so I am delighted to come aboard to help the club out, especially at a time when building for the upcoming premier division season is so important. I look forward to getting out around the region to seek out new opportunities and partnerships to help this process. If anyone is looking to come aboard with us feel free to reach out and we can arrange a meeting.”

Harps chairman Sean Quinn said, “John will be a great addition for us, helping to grow our commercial portfolio as we build that aspect of the club. We are really happy to have him aboard.”