Government urged to protect vital Donegal fishing interests

There are calls on the Government to engage with the utmost urgency with the British Government to protect vital Donegal fishing and economic interests.

There’s on-going concern that fishing rights for local fishermen and the impact on the industry post Brexit are not topping the agenda during negotiations.

Cllr Albert Doherty believes Donegal County Council has a role to play in putting pressure on the Government to ensuring rights and regulations for fishermen here are upheld.

He says that it’s important to be proactive in the matter: