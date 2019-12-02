Donegal Town and Greencastle honoured at ‘Pride of Place’ awards

Donegal Town was honoured at the all-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards at the weekend.

The town took top spot in the 1000-2000 population category, beating off

competition from Abbeyfeale, Limerick and Ballinrobe, Mayo.

Elsewhere, Greencastle came runners up in the Islands and Coastal

Communities category.

The judges praised the strength of community they saw in Donegal Town:

“The judges thought their visit to the winning entry was stimulating and

enjoyable. There was a large turnout of local businesses demonstrating the cohesion of this hard-working community.

“They were immediately aware of activities and events which crucially were delivered, in the main, by volunteers. Civic pride and enthusiasm are difficult to generate, as they require “buy in” from the local community. That this has been achieved is not in doubt. An excellent entry from an extremely enthusiastic group.”