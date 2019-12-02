Consultation on future of Market Square in Letterkenny this week

People are being reminded to that a public consultation on the future of the Market Square in Letterkenny gets underway this week.

The Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the review of the public space and how best it can be utilised going forward.

Currently the area is boxed in, surrounded by walls and shrubbery and it’s thought locally that opening the space up again could be a viable option.

The consultation event gets underway this Friday from 10am to 4.30pm directly opposite the square.

Cllr Michael McBride says it’s important that all concerned have their say: