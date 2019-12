A cautious welcome has been given to the announcement of progress for flood schemes in Donegal.

Several flood relief projects in the county were given the go ahead on Friday as part of a visit to Donegal by OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran.

However Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says there have been a number of false dawns before without any real action.

He says the announcements of last week need to be swiftly followed by work on the ground: