An extra 5 thousand jobs are expected to be created in the tourism industry next year.

Tourism Ireland is also hoping for an increase of 700 million euro in the amount of money being brought in by the sector by 2022.

It’s planning to attract tourists to less well known spots and boost business in regional areas.

There’s been no growth in visitor numbers this year – and CEO of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons says there are a number of challenges facing the industry: