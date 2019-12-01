Ulster Senior League round-up

Finn Harps Reserves were the only team to pick up a win in this weekend’s Ulster Senior League action.

Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic played out a 0-0 draw.

Rovers created the better of the chances in a closely fought game and may feel that they left the three points behind them.

Fanad United and Bonagee United finished in a very entertaining 3-3 draw.

Michael Doherty opened the scoring for Bonagee after just 25 minutes when he finished neatly at the front post. That lead lasted only 10 minutes as Fanad equalised through the head of former Donegal county star Martin McElhinney.

Dean McCarry then headed McElhinney’s cross into the Bonagee net to give Fanad the lead right on the stroke of half-time.

Ryan Rainey then drew Bonagee level when he headed home Michael Funston’s corner. With just 15 minutes remaining Bonagee took the lead again when Garbhan Grant lofted the ball over Caolan Bolton in the Fanad goal.

Edward O’Reilly levelled the game for the the third and final time, in the last minute of the game when he finished inside the six yard box after Eugene Ferry had saved a McCarry header.

Finn Harps Reserves came out 5-2 victors North West derby against the league’s bottom side Derry City Reserves.

Finn Harps went 2-0 up early in the first half with goals from Ronan Gallagher and Corey McBride. Derry then got one back to reduce the deficit but Gallagher popped up just before half-time to put two between the sides again.

Harps started the second half the brighter and gained full control of the match when Gabriel Aduaka fired them 4-1 up. Derry quickly rallied and got their second of the game before Gallagher scored his third of the game to secure all three points for Harps.