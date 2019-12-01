Rugby Review: Mixed results for North West sides

There were mixed results for North West sides in the All Ireland League Division 2.

Omagh Academicals suffered a defeat on the road, they were defeated 39-24 by Skerries. The one positive note for Omagh was that they managed to secure a four try bonus point.

City of Derry cleft it late to defeat Bangor 15-14, having trailed 14-7 at half time City of Derry performed well in the second half to secure the win.

In Championship 3, Letterkenny recorded their fourth league win in as many games to move to joint top of the league.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Ulster, Connacht and Leinster in the Pro 14.

Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action…