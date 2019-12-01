PSNI investigate circumstances of missing person Helena McElhennon

Police in Derry, investigating the circumstances of missing person Helena McElhennon, were this morning at the Foyle Bridge in the city where the 42-year-old’s vehicle was located a week ago.

Helena, from Draperstown, was reported missing last Sunday 24th November.

Helena McElhennon was last seen at around 11am in the area of the lay-by on the city end of the Foyle Bridge on Sunday 24th November.

It’s believed she had got out of her vehicle – a black Mitsubishi Outlander – at the lay-by and, at the time, she was wearing a long brown, possibly black dress.

In a bid to trace Helena’s last movements, officers were at the lay-by on the Foyle Bridge this morning where she was last seen and where her vehicle was located.

Helena is described as being 5′ 4” tall, with short dark hair and of a slim build.

PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the area last Sunday, either driving or walking, around 11am to think back about who they recall seeing and to check dashcam footage of what may be her vehicle

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is being asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101 quoting reference number 771 of 24/11/19.