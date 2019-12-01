Naomh Conaill lose Ulster Senior Football Club Championship Final

Kilcoo of Down have beaten Naomh Conaill 2-11 to 2-09 to win the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship final.

Kilcoo had the better start and looked to have had the game won early when they led 1-08 to 0-04 after just 28 minutes.

Two quickfire goals from Charles McGuinness and Jeaic McKelvey ensured that Naomh Conaill trailed by just one at half time.

Darren Branagan then fired in Kilcoo’s second goal of the game to put six points between the sides.

Brendan McDyer and Ethan O’Donnell fired over a point each whilst Ciaran Thompson scored two points to leave just two between the sides.

Naomh Conaill pushed for a goal to win the game but Kilcoo held out to lift the Seamus McFerran Cup for the first time.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne report from Healy Park, Omagh…