LYIT Donegal qualified for their first ever National Cup semi-final after they defeated Tolka Rovers 83-73 in An Danlann on Saturday evening,

Manny Payton was LYIT Donegal’s top scorer, he scored 27 points. This was closely followed by Mario Garcia, who scored 24.

LYIT will face Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in January for a place in the National Cup final.