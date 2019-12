Maghercloone of Monaghan are Ulster Intermediate Football Club champions after they defeated Galbally of Tyrone 1-15 to 0-13 on Saturday evening.

Galbally started the game the brightest and led 0-03 to 0-01 after 10 minutes but by half time it was Maghercloone who led 0-08 to 0-06.

Galbally battled back but trailed 1-13 to 0-13 with 10 minutes to go but Maghercloone held on to claim the title.

After the game, Francis Mooney spoke with Galbally joint-captain Sean Murphy…