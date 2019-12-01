Donegal Junior League Results 01/12/2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division                      

Milford United 2 v 3 Cappry Rovers

Drumkeen United 2 v 4 Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Donegal Town

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic 1 v 2 Ballybofey United

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 0 v 4 Glenea United

Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.

Lifford Celtic 1 v 2 Convoy Arsenal

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 4 Lagan Harps

Raphoe Town 0 v 0 Curragh Athletic

Deele Harps 0 v 5 Swilly Rovers

Gweedore United 0 v 0 Whitestrand United

