Conleith Gilligan on Kilcoo’s Ulster final win over Naomh Conaill

Kilcoo have beaten Naomh Conaill 2-11 to 2-09 to claim their first ever Ulster Senior Football Club Championship.

Kilcoo led 1-08 to 0-4 after 28 minutes and looked to have the game won but Naomh Conaill scored two quickfire goals to leave just one point between the sides at half-time.

Darren Branagan then fired in Kilcoo’s second goal of the game to put six points between the sides.

Naomh Conaill battled back again but couldn’t reduce the gap to more than one as Kilcoo ran out winners.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke to Kilcoo’s assistant manager Conleith Gilligan…