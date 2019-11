Institute have secured their first home league win of the season after they defeated Coleraine on Saturday afternoon.

Shaun Leppard gave Stute the lead on 19 minutes.

Gareth Brown then netted nine minutes later to ensure Sean Connor’s side picked up the vital three points.

After the game Eamon McLaughlin spoke with Stute manager Sean Connor…

Eamon also got the thoughts of Coleraine’s Ben Doherty…