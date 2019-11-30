Parent Stop announce it is time for them to say farewell

Parent Stop has announced that it is time for them to say farewell and step away.

The closure of the support service was discussed earlier this week following a meeting with Minister Katherine Zappone, which was attended by Tusla representatives from Donegal and local Oireachtas members.

In an update from Parents Stop’s social media page, they stated that they achieved what they set out to do back in 2004, which was to offer a strong preventative and early intervention support for parents across Donegal.

Manager Patricia Lee and the team at the parent’s support service thanked those for their support over the years and remain optimistic that there will be an investment in Parent Support for Donegal in 2020.