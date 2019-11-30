Over 2,200 drug seizures made by Revenue at An Post centres

Revenue made more than 2,200 drug seizures at An Post’s four mail centres in the first ten months of this year.

That’s almost twice as many as in all of 2018, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

As of October 31st, there were 1,208 seizures in Dublin this year, 666 in Athlone, 293 in Portlaoise and 44 in Cork.

Cannabis was by far the most common substance seized.

Labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the government isn’t taking Ireland’s drugs problem seriously enough: