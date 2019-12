There were mixed results for the North West sides in the All Ireland League Division 2C.

Omagh Academicals were beaten 39-24 by Skerries. On a positive note for Omagh, they picked up bonus point in their loss.

City of Derry came from behind to beat Bangor 15-14.

At half time City of Derry trailed 14-7 but just 20 minutes into the second half City of Derry had turned the game on it’s head to win 15-14.

Alex McDonald reports from Bangor…