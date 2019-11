Donegal’s Michael Murphy picked up the Footballer of the Year award at the Ulster GAA President’s awards night on Friday night.

The award caps off a fantastic individual year for the Donegal captain, who was named in the GAA/GPA all star team earlier this month.

The Glenswilly man helped Donegal retain the Ulster Senior Football Championship title.

Earlier in the year Murphy starred as Donegal won the Division 2 title and earned a place back into Division 1 for the 2020 campaign.