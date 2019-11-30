Man arrested following attempted robbery in Newtowncunningham

A man in his late 20s is to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Monday following an attempted robbery in Newtowncunningham.

On Saturday afternoon the man entered a convenience store in Newtowncunningham. He threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving the store on foot empty handed.

It’s understood the staff member was not physically harmed during the incident.

The alarm was raised and a Garda unit on covert patrol in the area at the time arrested the man near the scene a short time later.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai say the investigation is ongoing.