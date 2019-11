Institute claimed their first home league win of the season after they defeated joint-leaders Coleraine 2-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Stute took the lead after 19 minutes when Shaun Leppard fired home.

Gareth Brown then doubled Sean Connor’s men’s lead on 28 minutes when he chipped the ball over Chris Johns in the Coleraine goal.

Sean Connor’s side defended well in the second half to earn the vital three points.

Eamon McLaughlin reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell…