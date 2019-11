Naomh Conaill take on Down champions Kilcoo in the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship final this Sunday in Healy Park, Omagh.

The winner of tie will claim the Ulster Senior Football title for the very first time.

The Donegal champions reached the final with a victory over Monaghan’s Clontibret whilst Kilcoo got the better of Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps.

Tom Comack got the thoughts of former Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid ahead of Sunday’s Ulster final clash…