Declan Coulter shines in PwC All Star game in Abu Dhabi

Donegal’s Declan Coulter put in a Man of the Match performance for the PwC All Star 2018 team who got the better of the 2019 team on a scoreline of 9-16 to 9-08.

The Donegal star is on the tour as a replacement and proved he’s more than capable of mixing it with the elite hurlers in the country by scoring 1-6 from play.

“It was brilliant,” said Coulter, who is a native of Armagh but now hurling with the Setanta club in Donegal.

Speaking to GAA.ie Coulter said: “Tough going – it’s warm! It was a great experience being from one of the weaker counties and a nice honour. It was about two weeks ago that I got notice so it was a matter of trying to arrange work and baby sitters but it was a trip you couldn’t turn down – and for my wife Ciara as well to get something out of it.

“It’s a brilliant set-up here. You won’t get a better surface for hurling. Hard to beat it in the sun!”