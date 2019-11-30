Cleaning of Inishowen rivers a huge issue – McDermott

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says while Minister Kevin Boxer Moran’s funding boost for flood relief works in Donegal is welcomed, a huge issue for Inishowen is the cleaning of the rivers.

Councillor Martin McDermott believes the amount of debris in the rivers is a key contributor to extensive flooding experienced in the area.

The Minister with responsibility for the OPW has confirmed that a pilot scheme to tackle the cleaning of rivers has been rolled out in other parts of the country and has hinted that support from his Department may be forthcoming in the future for Donegal.

Councillor McDermott says the pressure must be put on the Minister to ensure this scheme is rolled out in Inishowen: