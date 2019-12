It was announced earlier today that Jim Gavin has stood down as manager of the Dublin Senior Football team.

The 48-year-old who managed Dublin to a historic five All-Ireland titles in a row has only suffered one Senior Championship defeat which was to Donegal in 2014.

Dessie Farrell is the favourite to take over from Jim Gavin after claiming All-Ireland success with both Dublin’s minor’s and Under-21’s.

Brendan Devenney joined Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport to discuss Jim Gavin’s decision…