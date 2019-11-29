Visiting restrictions implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been put in place in Letterkenny University Hospital due to a significant increase in the number of cases of the flu in the county over the past week.

The measure has been taken to protect vulnerable hospital patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

Sean Murphy General Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital says there has been an increase over the last week in the number of patients attending the hospital’s Emergency Department with flu symptoms.

Strict visiting restrictions have been implemented as a result, coming into force from this evening.

Management are asking that only immediate family visit patients and visitors are limited to two at any time and children should not visit the hospital other than in exceptional circumstances and following discussion with the relevant ward manager.

Dr Anthony Breslin, HSE Specialist in Public Health Medicine says; it is particularly important that everything is done to protect vulnerable hospital patients and ensure that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.

The flu virus is an unpredictable virus and a healthy person will usually recover in 7 days, however it can be severe and can cause serious illness and death.