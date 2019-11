A driver has been charged with dangerous driving after being caught speeding in Letterkenny overnight.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected the driver travelling at 170KPH in a 100KPH zone.

Gardai say road conditions were icy and there were ongoing roadworks in the area at the time.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

Gardai are warning – ‘Speed can kill. Do not take that chance. Please slow down!’