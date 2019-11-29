Pilot project sees mobile coverage in Malinbeg for first time

A pilot project has been rolled out in Malinbeg in a bid to tackle mobile phone blackspot coverage in the remote village.

Through the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce, Donegal County Council identified the lack of mobile phone coverage as a key hindrance to the quality of life and development in this part of Donegal.

The project is funded under the Department of Rural & Community Development’s Digital Innovation Programme and has been delivered by Donegal County Council in partnership with the local community and Vodafone.