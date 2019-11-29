INMO say 2019 has already broken overcrowding records

There were 25 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 10 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s a fall of six on yesterday’s figure.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 522 admitted patients waiting at hospitals across the country this morning, the highest number, 57, at University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged the total so far this year already exceeds last year’s total, both locally, and in Letterkenny.

The INMO says 2019 has seen the highest number of patients on trolleys in any year since records began – despite it still being November.

The organisation says of this morning, 108,364 people have spent time waiting for in-patient beds ac ross the country, breaking 2018’s record high of 108,227, with a full month left to go in the year.

That trend is replicated at Letterkenny University Hospital, with 5,363 patients awaiting beds so far this year, up 189 on the figure for the whole of 2018 and 464 more than in 2017.

Over the whole of 2019 so far, Letterkenny University Hospital has had the seventh highest number of admitted patients without beds in Irish hospitals.