Keith Cowan has joined Irish League Premiership side Glentoran.

The former Harps captain signed with the Belfast club today but can’t play until the January window officially opens.

After ten years and over 240 appearances for Harps, Cowan announced earlier in the week he would not be staying with the Ballybofey outfit.

Glentoran are currently 5th in the Premiership eight points of the leaders Coleriane and Cliftonville