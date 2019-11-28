Surgery to rule McGee out to Championship

Donegal’s Jason McGee will have hip surgery today in Coventry.

The Cloughaneely man is expected to be out of action for some time missing the early part of the year.

With a recovery time up to six month’s, McGee is targeting a return for the championship opener against Tyrone in May.

With the pre season McKenna Cup a month away, Manager Declan Bonner has brought in some new and returning faces to the panel.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Cian Mulligan and Michael Carroll, St Eunan’s Conor Morrison, Aarron Deeney and Conor O’Donnell (older brother of Niall) are in the squad while Termon’s Enda McCormick, Kilcar’s Andrew McClean and Moville’s Tony McClenaghan are also in.