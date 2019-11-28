National Awards for Boyce and Jennings

Donegal’s Brendan Boyce and Caitriona Jennings were among the winners at today’s National Athletics Awards in Dublin

Finn Valley man Boyce was name the Endurance Athlete of the Year.

In the sweltering heat of Doha at the World Championships the Milford native moonwalked his way across the line in a brilliant 6th position in the 50 Kilometre walk.

Former Olympic Marathon runner from Letterkenny Caitriona Jennings won the Ultra Runner of the Year.

She finished 3rd in one of the world’s most prestigious and competitive Ultra Marathons called ‘ The Comrades’ in South Africa (held over a distance of 87Km..about 54 miles).

Her time of 6hrs 24 minutes achieved a podium position and was probably the best result ever by an Irish Athlete in an Ultra Marathon such is the status of the event.

Most recently in September she finished 7th in the 50Km World Championships in Romania breaking her own Irish record by 5 minutes.

Ciara Mageen was named 2019 Athlete of the Year.