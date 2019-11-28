Homeowners losing faith in Mica Redress – McDermott

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has hit out over ongoing delays to the publication of the Mica redress scheme.

Hopes of the scheme being published this side of Christmas are said to be fading fast, with the Taoiseach saying the terms and conditions still being finalised.

Cllr Martin McDermott says given the track record of lengthy delays and timelines between previous announcements, there are genuine fears that it could be years yet before any of the affected homes are fixed.

He says at this stage homeowners have lost faith: