The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

On yesterday’s programmme Tom Comack was live in Glenties to savour the atmosphere in the town ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Club Senior Football Championship final and Naomh Conaill’s meeting with Kilcoo, from Down.

Tom was live from Leo’s Bar to look ahead of Sunday’s big game with club officials, some of the club’s stalwarts from the past and not too distant past.