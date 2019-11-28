Flood Minister urged to come to Donegal with ‘plan in hand’

There could be some heated exchanges at the County House this week as the Minister with responsibility for flood relief is meeting with local Councillors.

Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran is due in Lifford tomorrow morning and will be meeting with the full Council to discuss issues affecting the county.

Concern has already been expressed earlier this week over major flooding issues, particularly south of the county, including promised flood relief measures for Donegal Town and other infrastructural works in the area.

Cllr Michael Naughten says the Minister needs to come to Donegal with a plan in hand: