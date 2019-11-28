Exclusive: Permission granted for Donegal Town Cinema

Donegal County Council has approved a planning application for a new Cinema in Donegal Town.

WJ Dolan Construction plans to start work as soon as possible on a two storey, five Screen, 714 seat cinema which will include a small restaurant, 155 space car park and access to the R267 at the existing Lidl junction.

8000 people had signed a petition which was submitted as part of the planning process last week, calling on the council to allow the development.

The ‘We Want our Cinema Campaign’ said there is a distinct need for such a development in Donegal Town claiming the contribution it would make to the area ‘cannot be underestimated or understated’.

Donegal Town has not had a cinema since the 1980s.